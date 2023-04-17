OAKWOOD, Okla. — A Fort Sill man was killed and three others, including two Woodward men, were injured Saturday afternoon in a crash a mile north of Oakwood in Dewey County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Nathane L. Emery, 32, of Stephensville, Texas, was northbound on U.S. 270, within a construction zone, when it went left of center at the intersection of North 2400 Road at approximately 2:45 p.m., according to the OHP report. A southbound 2019 Nissan Altima, driven by the Fort Sill man, whose name was withheld on the report pending next of kin notification, swerved to the right to avoid the Ram but was struck, the report states. Both vehicles departed the roadway to the south, coming to rest in a ditch, according to the OHP.
Emery and his passengers — Aaron D. Hanson, 21, and Gersan-Javier Sanchez-Zelaya, 35, both of Woodward — were treated and released at Seiling Hospital, according to the report. The Fort Sill man was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City, according to the report.
The report states the condition of Emery was driving under the influence of drugs (DUID) while the condition of the Fort Sill driver is listed as unknown. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the OHP report, which states that seat belts were in use by all but Sanchez-Zelaya.
