EL RENO, Okla. — A two-vehicle collision in Canadian County on Tuesday left an Enid woman dead and a local man critically injured, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
What exactly happened and the cause of the collision were still under investigation at the time of the OHP report, but it occurred at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday on May 23, 2023, near U.S. 81 and NW 164th Street in El Reno, Okla.
The 25-year-old Enid woman, whose name was withheld pending next-of-kin notification, was pronounced dead at the scene by the El Reno Fire Department with head, arm, leg and trunk external and internal injuries, according to the report, before being transported by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
She was the sole passenger of a 2004 Nissan 350Z that was being driven by the 27-year-old Enid man, whose name was also withheld pending next-of-kin notification. OHP states he was flown via AirEvac to OU Medical Center in OKC, where he was admitted in critical condition with injuries to his head, legs and trunk, external and internal.
The second vehicle involved in the collision, a 2004 Jeep Liberty, was driven by 19-year-old Johnathan Byrd, of Norman, according to the report. He was transported by Pafford EMS to OU Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
There were three passengers, all of Norman, also in the Jeep when the collision happened, the report states. Tiffany Byrd, 32, was transported via Pafford EMS to OU Medical Center, where she was admitted in good condition with injuries to her legs, and 41-year-old James Bailey, was flown via AirEvac to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted in serious condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
A 12-year-old child, whose name was withheld in the report, was transported by Pafford EMS to OU Children’s Hospital, according to OHP. The child was admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
The condition of both vehicles’ drivers was also under investigation at the time of the OHP report. Seat belts were equipped and in use by all involved except for Bailey.
