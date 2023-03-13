GARBER, Okla. — A 72-year-old Drummond man has died of his injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision at 3:04 p.m. Feb. 17 at Oklahoma 15 and East Carrier Rd., about 1.5 miles north of Garber, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Larry Allen Bukacek died March 9, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Oklahoma City, a revised OHP report states. Bukacek was a passenger in a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by Aaron Timothy Everett Bukacek, 41, also of Drummond, that was southbound on Oklahoma 15, according to the OHP.
Bukacek attempted to pass a 2021 Caterpillar 420 bucket truck, also southbound, driven by David Flores, 26, of Alton, Texas, in a no-passing zone, according to the OHP report. The bucket truck was turning, and Bukacek’s vehicle hit the bucket, the report states.
Larry Bukacek was transported by air to OU Medical in critical condition with arm injuries, the report states. Neither Aaron Bukacek nor Flores were injured, the OHP states. The elder Bukacek was not wearing a selt belt and had to be extricated by Garber Fire Department, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.