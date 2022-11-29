DOVER, Okla. — According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, U.S. 81 was closed for a short time late Monday night about 4 miles south of Dover between East 750 Road and East 760 Road in Kingfisher County.
The closure was due to a felony stop made by a suicidal subject brandishing a pistol, according to OHP.
The person was detained and taken to Mercy Kingfisher Hospital for further evaluation, according to OHP. The highway was closed for 29 minutes.
