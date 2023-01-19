ENID, Okla. — Garfield County OHCE will host an educational lesson, “Amish Foods and Traditions,” at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
The lesson will be in the conference room at the Garfield County OSU Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford. Joy Rhodes, Garfield County OSU Extension Educator FCS, will be the presenter. Traditions and foods from this culture will be discussed during the hour-long presentation. Participants will have to opportunity to try two to three samplings of Amish recipes at the meeting.
For more information, contact the Garfield OSU Extension Office at (580) 237-1228.
