Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative has several free classes starting up in Enid later this month.
The classes are:
• Stay Active & Independent for Life. It is a fitness program for older adults that can be done sitting or standing. Exercise can improve strength, balance and fitness, which will reduce the risk of falls. Each class will include warm-up, stretching, cardio, balance and strengthening.
This class for beginners will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. June 7 through July 14. It will be at Golden Oaks Retirement Village, 5801 N. Oakwood. To register, call (580) 297-5137 or email christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu.
• Powerful Tools for Caregivers. This class is designed to help family caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for family members or friends. Those attending will learn self-care tools to reduce stressors, change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family members and service providers, communicate in challenging situations, deal with feelings and make touch decisions. Participants will receive a copy of "The Caregiver Help Book."
The class will be noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 7 to July 12 at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. To register, call (580) 297-5137 or email Tina-Ruding@ouhsc.edu or christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu.
• Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind. This class helps older adults understand the ways they can maintain a healthy brain, including establishing good habits and routines, physical activity and nutrition. A class workbook will be provided.
The class will meet noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays from June 9 to June 30 at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. To register, call (580) 297-5137 or email christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu.
• Tai Chi for Better Balance. The movements of the Chinese martial art Tai Chi helps seniors reduce the risk of falling, increase balance and increase flexibility.
The class will be 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday from June 16 to Sept. 6 at Cedar Ridge Wesleyan Church, 5101 W. Randolph. To register, call (580) 297-5137 or email christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.