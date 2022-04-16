ENID, Okla. — Northwest Center of Healthy Aging, by the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, has scheduled free classes for senior starting this month.
Tai chi will begin April 21 and will be held both in-person and virtually. Tai chi helps improve balance, posture, muscle strengthening, enhanced stamina, increased energy, better sleep, stress relief, cardiovascular function and blood pressure.
Tai chi is a series of slow, continuous movements. It doesn’t matter how strong, flexible or active one is, tai chi is designed for all levels of health.
The in-person class will be hosted at Cedar Ridge Wesleyan Church, 5101 W. Randolph, 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The class is six weeks long and goes to May 31.
The Zoom class will be 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The 12-week class goes to July 12.
Comfortable clothes and shoes are encouraged.
OHAI also is offering a six-week cardio and strength training class for seniors.
The course is called Stay Active and Independent for Life and is designed to meet the fitness needs of older adults, with cardio, strength training, balance and flexibility exercises.
The program is meant to help participants become stronger and have better balance, helping people to stay active and independent. The exercises used in this program have been determined safe for older adults, according to OHAI.
The program will be hosted at First Baptist Church, 401 W. Maine, 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 19 to May 26.
It is recommended to dress in comfortable clothes, supportive athletic shoes and bring water.
To register, for either class, call Chris Anderson at the Northwest Center of Healthy Aging, at (580) 297-5137 or email christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu
