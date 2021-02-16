OG&E has started rolling blackouts across the state to reduce demand on the system.
The service interruptions were ordered by the Southwest Power Pool. Enid, Woodward and Hennessey are included in the directive.
Service interruptions could last two hours.
Other cities affected, according to an OG&E Facebook post are Oklahoma City, Muskogee, Tishomingo, Norman, Edmond, Pauls Valley, Glenpool, Yukon, Ardmore, Kingston, Guthrie, Fort Smith, Ark., Midwest City, Sapulpa, El Reno, Del City, Choctaw, Bethany and Warr Acres.
The SPP alerts are due to several factors resulting from widespread, long-lasting and extreme cold weather. These factors include, but are not limited to, high electricity use across the entire SPP system and limited wind power and natural gas availability, according to OG&E.
Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management sent out steps people can do to conserve energy:
• Postpone using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, and clothes dryers until mid-day or after 9 p.m. when the demand for electricity decreases.
• Turn off electric lights and appliances that you do not need or are not using.
• Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
• Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
