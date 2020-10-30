OG&E estimated Enid and Woodward will have power restored by Sunday night, according to an ice storm update released Friday morning.
Power has been restored for more than 200,000 customers statewide, OG&E reports. Currently, 3,403 Enid customers were without power Friday afternoon with 202,638 total still affected in Oklahoma.
In Enid, city officials said cleanup efforts will begin Monday.
Residents area asked to pile downed limbs at the curb, and crews will be making a full sweep of the city to pick up debris. To ensure downed limbs are collected, Silas recommended using the SeeClickFix app on the city’s website or on any smart phone or tablet to report the location of the limb piles. Residents also can call (580)-616-7300 or (580)-616-7301 to request limb pickup. Requests should be made by Nov. 6.
Residents who decide to take limbs to the landfill should bring their last utility bill with the utility account number.
Enid city officials said it will take crews several weeks to remove all debris.
Meanwhile, OG&E crews are following COVID-19 preventative measures, including social distancing as they restore power.
Approximately 3,300 restoration personnel from locations all around the country are working around the clock. Crews are continuing to find more damage as they restore power. So far, OG&E found 232 poles, 200 crossarms, 44 transformers and 176 transmission structures damaged or destroyed.
OG&E provided the following customer safety tips:
• Be safe and stay away from downed power lines.
• Please do not approach crews and utility vehicles in your neighborhood. Doing so could jeopardize your safety and will only delay the restoration process.
• Safety precautions should be followed when using a portable generator.
• Check your homes to be sure it’s able to take power.
• For your protection, do not post personal information such as addresses, account numbers, phone numbers, etc. on OG&E social media channels.
