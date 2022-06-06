ENID, Okla. — Dozens of free electric box fans were given away on Monday morning as part of a long-running program’s effort to help keep those in need stay cool for the summer.
OG&E kicked off its 16th annual fan donation program on Monday, as company employees distributed 125 fans to seniors and low-income families in Enid, Woodward and Alva.
Locally, 50 fans were designated for RSVP of Enid, and 25 were designated for the Salvation Army of Enid, community partners of OG&E, said Jamie Moore, community relations coordinator at OG&E.
“Ensuring our residents are safe and comfortable during these trying summer months is of the utmost importance to us,” Moore said in an OG&E press release. “By donating fans, we are helping to provide relief to those at highest risk for heat-related illnesses.”
Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP, said in the release the nonprofit organization was “tremendously grateful” that OG&E recognizes the importance of protecting vulnerable populations.
“We are looking forward to seeing how our long-standing partnership continues to benefit the community,” she said.
Since 2006, OG&E has provided more than 16,000 fans totaling nearly $270,000 to thousands of people living in the service territory of Oklahoma and Arkansas by partnering with organizations like senior and community centers and other nonprofit agencies that work directly with those in need, according to the release.
During the next few weeks, OG&E volunteers will be distributing more than 1,200 fans to customers in other communities across the service territory, according to the release.
