ENID, Okla. — Officials are investigating a fire at a business just west of Enid in the early morning hours Monday.
Fire department units from Drummond, Enid, Hillsdale, Lahoma and Waukomis responded to C&C Pipeline Services, 613 S. Boomer, around 3:15 Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after a fire was reported at the business, according to Lahoma Fire Department Chief Tyler Wedel.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the building, which had offices inside, was fully engulfed in flames.
Wedel said the blaze was put out around 6:30 a.m. Monday and that personnel remained on-scene until about 9 a.m.
No injuries were reported, but Wedel said the building was a “total loss.”
The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the scene to investigate. Wedel said arson is suspected in the fire, but the investigation is ongoing.
Sheriff Cory Rink said authorities are still looking for clues and, since it’s a suspicious fire, following any leads on the blaze. Anybody with information regarding the fire is asked to call GCSO at (580) 237-0244. The case number is 22-0813.
Wedel encouraged community members to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.
“If they see something, they need to call it in,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.