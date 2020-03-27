OKLAHOMA CITY — An eighth Oklahoman has died after contracting COVID-19, as the number of cases topped 300, with no positive test results in Northwest Oklahoma despite available testing, according to local health officials and Friday statistics released by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The number of cases was reported at 322 on Friday, March 27, 2020, in 38 counties, according to OSDH, with 105 hospitalizations. There have been 1,084 who have tested negative for coronavirus COVID-19 in the state. The health department has stated all residents should assume COVID-19 is in their communities and take precautions.
Ages of patients range from 0 to 95 years old. There are 3 in the 0-4 range, 5 in the 5-17 range, 54 in the 18-35 range, 64 in the 36-49 range, 81 in the 50-64 range and 115 in the 65 and older range, according to OSDH. Of those testing, 165 are female and 157 are male.
The latest death was a man in his 70s in Creek County, according to OSDH. Other deaths include five men — one in his 40s, 2 in their 50s, one in his 60s and one in his 70s — and two women — one in her 60s and one in her 90s — that have occurred in Cleveland, Oklahoma, Pawnee and Tulsa counties, according information as of 11:30 a.m. Friday on the OSDH website
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Oklahoma Test Results
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA TEST RESULTS
|NUMBERS
|Positive (in-state residents)
|322
|Positive (out-of-state residents)
|2
|Negative
|1,084
|Hospitalizations
|105
|Deaths
|8
|COVID-19 CASES BY TESTING LABORATORY
|State Public Health Laboratory
|113
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|55
|Other
|154
|COVID-19 CASES BY OKLAHOMA COUNTIES
|NUMBERS
|Adair
|3
|Bryan
|1
|Caddo
|1
|Canadian
|11
|Carter
|1
|Choctaw
|1
|Cherokee
|1
|Cleveland
|39
|Comanche
|6
|Craig
|1
|Creek
|14
|Custer
|3
|Delaware
|2
|Garvin
|2
|Grady
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Kay
|17
|Latimer
|1
|Lincoln
|3
|Logan
|3
|Mayes
|2
|McClain
|2
|Muskogee
|5
|Noble
|3
|Oklahoma
|94
|Okmulgee
|2
|Osage
|5
|Ottawa
|1
|Pawnee
|14
|Payne
|7
|Pittsburg
|2
|Pontotoc
|2
|Pottawatomie
|2
|Sequoyah
|1
|Stephens
|1
|Tulsa
|49
|Wagoner
|8
|Washington
|9
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY AGE
|NUMBERS
|00-04
|3
|05-17
|5
|18-35
|54
|36-49
|64
|50-64
|81
|65+
|115
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY GENDER
|NUMBERS
|Female
|165
|Male
|157
|Information from the Oklahoma Department of Health Website: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov
|(Enid News & Eagle table updated at 11:45 March 27, 2020)
New counties with cases include Caddo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Latimer and Pittsburg counties.
"These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's 'Safer at Home' executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16," according to the OSDH.
Positive tests per county in the state are 94 in Oklahoma County; 49 in Tulsa County; 39 in Cleveland County; 17 in Kay County; 14 each in Creek and Pawnee counties; 11 in Canadian County; 9 in Washington County; 8 in Wagoner County; 7 in Payne County; 6 in Comanche County; 5 each in Muskogee and Osage counties; 3 each in Adair, Custer, Lincoln, Logan and Noble counties; 2 each in Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Mayes, McClain, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc and Pottawatomie counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Caddo, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Jackson, Latimer, Ottawa, Sequoyah and Stephens counties, according to OSDH information released Friday morning.
“As the state continues to work aggressively with public and private partners to increase testing supplies in Oklahoma, it is likely that the increase in confirmed cases is related to an increase in testing in the state,” a situation update released Thursday from the OSDH states.
Despite the lack of positive findings in the county, testing is available, according to local health professionals.
“Testing kits are available and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center is testing patients who are symptomatic and meet testing guidelines,” said Lori A. Boyd, St. Mary’s director of marketing. “Laboratories are prioritizing results, with hospitalized patients symptomatic with COVID-19 processed first.”
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has been and is testing patents for coronavirus in accordance with the same testing guidelines, said Tania Warnock, Integris Bass marketing project lead.
Criteria is based on the CDC clinical criteria, she said, which include hospitalized patients and symptomatic health care workings as priority 1; patients with symptoms who are in longterm care facilities, 65 years or older, underlying conditions and first responders as priority 2; and critical infrastructure workers with symptoms, individuals with symptoms, health care workers and first responders and individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations as priority 3.
Persons without symptoms are considered non-priority based on CDC guidelines.
Those developing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough should contact their medical professionals or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
The health department reports that testing materials remain in short supply. If test results are positive, public health officials initiate an investigation, which results in notifying the patient and provider to conduct the case investigation and contact tracing procedures.
"Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test," according to the OSDH website. Those who are uninsured an call 211 for community resources.
OSDH announced Wednesday it plans to establish four satellite testing locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kay, and Pittsburg counties in order to develop best practices for a more robust platform.
The new testing sites will roll out in phases, with one one each in Pittsburg and Kay counties that opened on Wednesday, March 25, with 100 test kits and limited testing supplies.
There were 32 tests collected at the Kay County site and 16 in Pittsburg County, according to OSDH. The tests are being processed by the Oklahoma Public Health Laboratory.
The testing sites will allow the state's medical professionals to gather public health data, outside of the hospital setting, while determining the projected capacity needed for effective COVID-19 testing throughout Oklahoma, according to an OSDH situation report.
“With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's ‘Safer at Home’ executive order advising vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30 and for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 30,” the report states. “The CDC also recommends the public to stay home, practice social distancing, hand washing, and specifically for those who are sick to isolate for up to 14 days.”
Governor Kevin Stitt announced during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that all non-essential businesses in 19 counties must close by the end of Wednesday, March 25.
The closures are part of a series of sweeping actions to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state as the number of cases and deaths continued to tick upward. Stitt also banned all gatherings of 10 or more statewide and ordered all elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans to stay home until April 30. He suspended all elective and non-emergent surgeries.
COVID-19 is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, in late-2019. Cases of the virus have since spread globally into a pandemic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. While roughly 80% of cases report mild symptoms, some progress into severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure that can led to death, according to information on the OSDH website.
"Current data indicates the risk of death for those contracting COVID-19 notably increases for individuals above the age of 60 or for individuals with autoimmune conditions," according to OSDH.
On January 11, 2020, the first set of individuals in the United States tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has since spread across all 50 states, and the number testing positive continues to increase.
On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the Governor’s Solution Task Force — a multiagency group of experts and support personnel to enhance Oklahoma’s comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stitt said goals include protecting the health and lives of Oklahomans, mitigating economic impact and initiating a full recovery effort.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma National Guard activated the Joint Task Force at the Oklahoma National Guard Regional Training Institute in Oklahoma City.
Comprised of members of both the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard, that task force is laying groundwork for possible support missions, said Brig. Gen. Tommy Mancino, executive director of the Oklahoma Military Department and the Oklahoma National Guard assistant adjutant general.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.