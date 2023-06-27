ENID, Okla. — An Enid Police Department officer has been placed on paid administrative leave as a “standard practice” after he shot a 27-year-old whom officers say rushed them with a knife as they were attempting to serve a warrant in the early morning hours Saturday, June 24, 2023.
"As is standard practice, the involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave for a reasonable period of time and the Chief of Police has requested the OSBI lead the shooting investigation,” EPD Capt. Tim Jacobi said in an email. “Once completed, the results of the investigation will be provided to the District Attorney's Office for his review."
Dominique Terry Jackson was listed in stable, good condition at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, said Hunter McKee, OSBI spokesman.
McKee said Monday that an update would be provided on Jackson when he is released from the hospital and the investigation is continuing. He had no other details.
Enid Police Department officers arrived at Chisholm Trail Motel, 2915 N. 4th, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Saturday to serve two felony arrest warrants for Jackson, according to an EPD report.
“While at the motel, Jackson rushed toward officers brandishing a knife and was shot several times,” an EPD press release states. “Officers then began life-saving measures until ambulance and fire personnel arrived.”
Jackson was transported to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid and then to OU Medical Center
Jackson pleaded guilty in 2015 to felony lewd molestation and sodomy charges and was sentenced to 10 years, suspended, and to pay court and jail costs and fees, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network. A motion was made to revoke the suspended sentence and an arrest warrant was issued on March 22, 2022, according to OSCN.
Neither EPD nor OSBI has listed details about the pending investigation, which OSBI took over at the request of Enid Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.