ENID, Okla. — On Monday morning, Sgt. Nicole Binckley officially became Enid Police Department's first female police supervisor.
Binckley, whose promotion to the rank of sergeant was announced Monday, received her new badge from Chief Bryan Skaggs and said she feels proud to be the first female police supervisor at EPD, according to a press release from the department.
"I feel grateful for being given the opportunity to be in this position," she said in the release.
Binckley tested for the position of sergeant on Feb. 24, placing third on the list of eligible candidates, and said the thought of being EPD's first female police supervisor was present throughout the entire testing process.
"It crossed my mind because everyone reminded me about it throughout the whole process. During the testing process, I was just nervous and was hopeful to just make the list,” Binckley said. “When I found out that I was actually going to get promoted, I felt extremely proud that I was going to take on this role and responsibility.”
Binckley said growing up, she wanted to be a lawyer but couldn't stay focused enough following high school to do the required schooling to become one.
She joined the Air Force and served for more than two years before leaving for family reasons, but "the itch to be in some fashion of the law" still was there.
"I came to realize that I wanted to be law enforcement, that aspect of the law and not an attorney," Binckley said.
After moving to Enid in 2014, Binckley worked at Garfield County Detention Facility, saying she was "too nervous" to apply at EPD when the first opportunity arose.
"I realized I loved the chaos, the unpredictability, that nothing is the same every day," she said. "A few years later, I got the courage to apply at the police department, and the rest is history."
Binckley joined EPD on June 23, 2016, and worked on the Patrol Division's B Shift after completing her department training phases.
She spent a year and a half in Patrol before transferring to the Detective Division as an adult crimes detective.
After a little more than a year and a half, Binckley returned to the Patrol Division's B Shift as a field training officer.
Binckley said she has worked with "a lot of great officers and leaders throughout EPD," thanking her field training officers Cody Smith, Shawn Aebi, Mike Atchley and Brian Schwarzkopf, and Capt. Warren Wilson, who was her training lieutenant at that time.
"The first day of B Shift, they told me it was sink or swim," she said. "I've worked with different leaders throughout the department that have really inspired me to lead."
In January 2022, Binckley transferred to C Shift, where she worked until her promotion. Her duties as sergeant began Monday.
The enormity of the role she assumed hasn't hit her yet, Binckley said.
"I realize it’s an historic event, and I just really want to do a good job filling these giant, invisible shoes that I’m about to jump into,” Binckley said.
