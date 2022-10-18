ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma Education Association leader met with local public school and college educators on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, to discuss the state of education in Oklahoma.
”There are still 1,000 jobs that need to be filled across our state in education,” said Katherine Bishop, OEA president, during a visit to the Enid News & Eagle.
She said the public school system is doing a good job of taking care of students, but there is a human capital crisis in education. Enrollment for college students wanting to get into education are down dramatically, she said, and it is hard to get students into the field.
“We need to attract students to teaching by looking at pay, student debt and changing the perception of teachers being professionals who are respected,” Bishop said.
Some solutions, she said, include increasing salaries for teachers who get national board certification, a master’s degree or a doctorate, as well as for those who mentor other teachers.
Bishop said public schools are a hub of the community and it is vitally important for school leaders to work with community members and parents.
Bishop said she believes there are cultural conflicts and outside noise creating narratives that don’t exist. She said when parents and teachers talk and have good relationships, they are able to work together, and parents know what is being taught.
Bishop does not advocate for school vouchers, which would allow public tax money to be used in private schools.
“The piece of the funding pie is only so big ,” she said, “and when you start taking pieces away, the public school system will suffer.”
Oklahoma needs systematic changes that take place every year and not just when state leaders address pay every five years, she said.
Bishop said OEA’s mission is to advocate for education professionals, to unite members and the people of Oklahoma in fulfilling their promise of public education to prepare every student to succeed. The way to do this, she said, is by having competitive pay, focusing on taking care of the whole child and getting involved in elections and with legislation being decided in Oklahoma City.
“We are often questioned for encouraging political involvement, but the reality is there is not one decision made in education that is not determined by an elected official,” Bishop said, “from funding to what is taught in school both on a state and federal level.”
