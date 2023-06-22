Oklahoma Education Association President Katherine Bishop and others have responded to comments State Superintendent Ryan Walters has made over recent months about education.
"In less radical times, the state superintendent of public Iinstruction calling the educators who serve in our public school classrooms 'terrorists' would be shocking; however, this inflammatory and demonizing rhetoric continues to escalate in ways that endanger our educators and undermine public education,” Bishop said.
Bishop was referring to comments Walters made in a meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol in May and continues to make about indoctrination of students.
At the time the terrorist statement was made, Cari Elledge, OEA vice president, said: “It’s not OK to call educators terrorists, especially when you’re trying to do everything you can to recruit and retain the brightest and the best.”
Retiring Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd said it is more difficult to attract teachers and keep them with the negative rhetoric.
“Getting caught up in politics," he said, "gets education stuck in the middle and painted in broad strokes with issues not relevant in the schools.”
He said he has some concerns with the rhetoric thrown around that does not value teachers.
In an earlier interview, Brent Polwort, who will be starting his eighth year as a STEAM teacher at Emerson Middle School, said people need to be reminded that great things happen in Oklahoma schools everyday.
“I love teaching,” he said.
“Public school educators are not getting rich off of this job,” Bishop said. “They keep their hearts and classrooms open to every single child across Oklahoma because they love their students.”
She said comparing them to people who blow up buildings is disgusting, especially when every educator puts their life on the line to protect students as school shootings continue to rise.
“Unprofessional attacks on these educators is not a strategy to improve outcomes for Oklahoma children,” Bishop said.
Oklahoma Education Association is the designated union for certain teachers and other public school employees. There are almost 35,000 members in Oklahoma.
