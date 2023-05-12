Oklahoma Department of Transportation will host an in-person, public open house public meeting for the U.S. 412 Planning and Environmental Linkages Study on June 6, 2023.
A PEL Study is a formal process that allows data collected at the planning stage to be utilized during the next phase of environmental review, expediting progress. The U.S. 412 PEL Study area extends approximately 190 miles from Interstate 35 in Oklahoma to Interstate 49 in Arkansas. ODOT is working jointly with Arkansas Department of Transportation on the U.S. 412 PEL Study in preparation for a portion of the U.S. 412 corridor to be upgraded to an interstate.
The study is focused on:
• Addressing congressionally mandated legislation to convert U.S. 412 to an interstate.
• Improving safety for all travelers on U.S. 412.
• Enhancing mobility and improving system and travel time reliability.
• Enhancing system linkage by connecting rural and urban communities, national airports and inland ports, and freight supply chains.
The meeting will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Cyntergy Community Space, 810 S. Cincinnati Ave. in Tulsa.
A self-guided virtual presentation and an online survey will be posted on the study webpage at www.odot.org/US412InterstateDesignationStudy. Due to the extensive length of the corridor, those who cannot attend the meeting in-person are invited to view the virtual presentation and participate in the survey. The virtual presentation and survey will be active starting June 7. Comments on the study will be accepted until June 28, 2023.
Questions and comments may be directed to the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at (405) 325-3269 or environment@odot.org. Those without internet access may contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division to request project information and submit comments by June 28. Those who need translation services may contact the ADA coordinator at (405) 521-4140 or the Oklahoma Relay Service at (800) 722-0353 or email ODOT-ada.titlevi@odot.org.
