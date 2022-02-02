ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews were reporting a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet impacting traffic in the Panhandle, Northwest, North central and Northeastern Oklahoma Wednesday morning.
Conditions are expected to deteriorate and will impact commutes later today and Thursday, according to meteorologists and the National Weather Service. Motorists are advised by Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials to avoid travel, if possible. Drivers should be alert to rapidly changing conditions and plan extra travel time if they must be out, according to ODOT.
Drivers can follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app, according to ODOT, which also offered some tips for those motorists who must get out on the roads:.
• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
• Be aware of black ice, which is a thin layer of ice on the roadway but may see like it is only a wet patch.
• Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
