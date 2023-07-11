ENID, Okla. — Motorists driving on U.S. 412 east of Enid will have to deal with construction through January 2024.
Eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 412 will be intermittently narrowed to a single lane between 30th and Oklahoma 74 while new pavement is laid down.
“This project is needed as it is the major corridor into Enid from the east, as well as provides primary access to and from I-35,” said Bryce Boyer, a public information officer for Oklahoma Department of Transportation. “In addition to repaving U.S.-412 / U.S.-64, we are replacing the guard rails throughout the project.”
Boyer said the project will mill up current pavement and replenish it with new pavement. The project will alternate sides of the highway throughout the project and keep one lane open at all times.
According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation, drivers should use extra caution in the area and expect delays, although a detour is not needed.
If drivers prefer to avoid the work zones altogether, southbound drivers can take U.S. 81 south to Oklahoma 51, then take Oklahoma 51 east to Interstate 35. Northbound drivers can take U.S. 81 north, then take U.S. 60 east to I-35.
“We urge all drivers passing through any work zone to slow down and pay attention as lanes can shift or narrow even if workers are not present,” Boyer said.
Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the project, worth more than $10 million, to Cummins Construction Co., of Enid, in February, and originally added it to Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s 8-year plan in 2022.
The project will progress weather permitting, according to ODOT.
