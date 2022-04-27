CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — A portion of Oklahoma 33 is being closed between Oklahoma 74 and Oklahoma 74F for an ongoing widening and resurfacing project, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
ODOT reports the duration of the closure will be through June, and motorists can detour south of the area to the Oklahoma 74 and Oklahoma 74F intersection that leads to Cashion and Oklahoma 33. The road closure is necessary for drainage installation and bringing the roadway to grade in two locations, according to ODOT.
The nearly $10 million project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to T.J. Campbell Construction Co. of Oklahoma City. The project is expected to complete in late summer 2022, weather permitting.
