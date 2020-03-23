Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP)
ENID, Okla. — A fatality collision west of Enid has closed parts of Oklahoma 132 and U.S. 412 at the intersection Monday, March 23, 2020, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol first reported it was responding to the accident at 7:44 a.m. and that lanes were blocked to traffic as the result of the wreck that occurred around 7:15. The accident involved a commercial motor vehicle (CMV), according to the OHP.

Southbound Oklahoma 132 is closed at U.S 412 and westbound U.S. 412 also is closed at the junction. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as information becomes available.

