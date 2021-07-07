Eastbound and westbound SH-45 is scheduled to be closed by 10 a.m. July 12 at US-81/US-60 north of Enid in Garfield County through July for intersection modification as part of ongoing US-81 pavement reconstruction between SH-45 and County Line Rd./E0920 Rd. at the Grant County line. 

While northbound and southbound US-81/US-60 will remain narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-45 and Kremlin Rd., eastbound and westbound traffic will not be able to enter the intersection. Detours include:

  • Traffic from the north will be US-81/US-60 north to westbound US-64/US-60 to southbound SH-132 to eastbound SH-45.
  • Traffic from Enid may detour on westbound US-412 to northbound SH-132 to eastbound SH-45.

Additionally, US-81/US-60 will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals to direct traffic flow between Kremlin Rd. and County Line Rd./E0920 Rd. The highway will be narrowed one mile at a time from July 12 through fall 2021 for resurfacing. 

Motorists are advised to expect lane shifts and narrowed lanes. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time and delays or locate an alternate route.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you