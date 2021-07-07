Eastbound and westbound SH-45 is scheduled to be closed by 10 a.m. July 12 at US-81/US-60 north of Enid in Garfield County through July for intersection modification as part of ongoing US-81 pavement reconstruction between SH-45 and County Line Rd./E0920 Rd. at the Grant County line.
While northbound and southbound US-81/US-60 will remain narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-45 and Kremlin Rd., eastbound and westbound traffic will not be able to enter the intersection. Detours include:
Additionally, US-81/US-60 will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals to direct traffic flow between Kremlin Rd. and County Line Rd./E0920 Rd. The highway will be narrowed one mile at a time from July 12 through fall 2021 for resurfacing.
Motorists are advised to expect lane shifts and narrowed lanes. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time and delays or locate an alternate route.
ODOT announces lane closures north of Enid July 12
React to this story:
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ENID — The memorial service for Gregory "Miles" Hardage, 58-year-old Enid resident will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, in University Place Christian Church under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
POND CREEK — Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Pond Creek Cemetery with Dr. Richard Dunn officiating. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home, Pond Creek, OK.
KINGFISHER — Services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Federated Church of Kingfisher with interment to follow at Kingfisher Cemetery under the direction of Sanders Funeral Service.
The Graveside Service Celebrating and Honoring the life of Emma Jennings, will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 8 in the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Enid man faces charges of 2nd-degree rape, lewd acts
- Man accused of stabbing, breaking woman's arm
- UPDATED: Library's Pride book display coming down after month ends, not due to anti-LGBTQ complaints
- Local man ‘living the dream’ as Air Force pilot
- Chamber membership director 'pivots' into her new role during pandemic
- Chisholm teacher leaves education after 28 years
- Enid Geeks brings game nights back, hopes to reach more board game enthusiasts
- Legislation aims to clean up 'Filthy Fifty' military sites
- UPDATED: Several injured in July 4th weekend motorcycle crashes in NW Okla.
- EFD gains 2 'shiny and new' fire engines
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.