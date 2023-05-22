Some Oklahoma Department of Corrections facilities are no longer on lockdown following the stabbing death of an inmate Friday, May 19, 2023, at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.
ODOC went into lockdown to ensure the safety and security of employees and inmates. Agency leadership is evaluating the situation to determine when to release the lockdown in all facilities and shift into structured movement.
The lockdown was lifted Monday for Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud and Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft, as well as all community corrections centers, including Enid Community Corrections Center. Visitation at all facilities is expected to return to normal by Friday, according to ODOC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.