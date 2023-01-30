An investigation by Oklahoma Department of Corrections in criminal activity in state prisons resulted in convictions of more than 270 people, as well as the confiscation of weapons, drugs and cash.
ODOC said in a news release Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, the investigation started in April 2022 and continued into January.
The probe led to four cases, according to ODOC, that resulted in:
• 275 defendants convicted, including multiple defendants who either ordered or participated in acts of violence, including witness retaliation, witness tampering, shootings, kidnappings and death threats against prosecutors. Of those, 30 defendants were incarcerated in ODOC facilities and directed violent drug-trafficking networks through the use of contraband cell phones, according to ODOC.
• Four county- and state-level corrections workers were prosecuted for crimes, including conspiracy to distribute drugs inside correctional facilities, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and conspiring to launder drug money.
• 1,061 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine being seized.
• 393 firearms seized.
• $1.335 million in cash seized.
The investigation included local, state and federal law enforcement agencies involved in the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF).
“Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a fundamental part of this agency’s mission,” said ODOC Communications Chief Josh Ward. “Impactful investigations like this one cannot happen without the valuable intelligence gathered by our agents every day. The results protect not only the public, but also our staff and the inmates in our custody.”
During the course of the investigation, ODOC intelligence identified drug-trafficking operations tied to the Irish Mob, United Aryan Brotherhood and Southside Locos — documented security threat groups (STGs) with members inside ODOC facilities.
