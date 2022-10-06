DOVER, Okla. — A cluster of 32 earthquakes centered southeast of this Kingfisher County town in the last two weeks has included enough "felt" temblors to prompt the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to stop well completion operations in the area.
"There is no more hydraulic fracturing at the site," OCC spokesman Matt Skinner said Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022. "It's all been shut down."
The latest quake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey at 9:02 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, and was centered approximately a mile east and 1.5 miles south of Dover. Just more than a half-mile deep, the quake initially was listed as a magnitude 3.1 by the USGS, which downgraded it several minutes later to a 2.9.
That quake followed a magnitude 2.8 temblor in the same area that initially was recorded as a 3.0 at 6:13 a.m., according to the USGS.
The largest quake recorded recently in that same area southeast of Dover was a magnitude 3.3 at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday, according to the USGS website.
Skinner said earthquakes Thursday morning were being considered aftershocks to that Wednesday evening quake, after which well operations in the area were ordered to cease indefinitely.
The USGS considers magnitude 3.0 to be an intensity at which most earthquakes can be felt by humans, and while the Corporation Commission's reduced seismicity department heeds that guideline it also takes into account earthquakes that have been felt, even at lesser magnitudes, in the area when recommending action regarding oil and gas wells.
That quake was a culmination of “four days of events” during which time “there were reports of very strong events that were felt,” Skinner said. He added that mitigation techniques that can be effective were attempted did not work.
In addition to the Wednesday and Thursday quakes, seven more of the 32 quakes were between magnitudes 2.0 and 2.8, all since Sunday, with the remainder at lower magnitudes, the USGS reports.
There were no quakes recorded this year in the same area prior to Sept. 22, according to USGS records.
There was a cluster of 26 small earthquakes, all magnitude 1.9 or lower, recorded about a mile west of Dover at various dates from February and August, the USGS data shows. Skinner said the two clusters of quake activity do not appear related. When asked if the vicinity of the Cimarron River is a factor, Skinner said, "That is a good question."
He said the OCC will continue to work with the Oklahoma Geological Survey and state seismologists to gain more insight into the earthquake activity. He said wells already completed in the area will continue production, as quake activity is linked to the hydraulic fracturing process during the completion of an unfinished well.
Experts began strongly investigating the link about a decade ago when quake activity in Oklahoma surged during a revival in the oil and gas industry. Mitigation actions that have included ceasing operations were taken and the number of larger quakes has gone down.
In Oklahoma this year, there have been 2,006 earthquakes recorded, with all but 47 recorded at less than magnitude 2.5 and only nine between magnitudes 3.0 and 3.5, according to the USGS.
The lone quake recorded higher was a magnitude 4.5 centered just more than 4 miles northwest of Medford Jan. 31, according to USGS data.
