Are you good at singing the national anthem? Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) is hosting a national anthem singing contest and the winner will sing during the Friday night performance of the OCA Ranch Rodeo Aug. 20, 2021, at the Lazy E Arena near Guthrie.
The deadline for entry is July 1, and the top three finalists will be selected by July 15. Online voting will take place to determine the winner, which will be announced Aug. 3. To enter, contestants must complete an entry form and submit a video performing the national anthem (solo and acapella only). The entry form can be found at okcattlemen.org/oca-annual-ranch-rodeo.
The OCA Ranch Rodeo consists of 12 ranch teams of real ranch cowboys who compete in five events mirroring many of the activities of daily ranch life. The competition is fierce, but the cowboys do not take home much more than bumps and bragging rights. They participate with one goal: to support Children’s Hospital Foundation (CHF). The OCA Ranch Rodeo has raised more than $553,000 for CHF since 1997.
The OCA Ranch Rodeo is a two-day event scheduled for Aug. 20 and 21. Performances begin nightly at 7 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m. with shopping inside the trade show. To learn more about the OCA Ranch Rodeo, visit www.okcattlemen.org. Tickets go on sale July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.