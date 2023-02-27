An on-going investigation by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has linked sex trafficking, prostitution and drug trafficking to multiple medical marijuana farms in Oklahoma.
OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said the investigation is focused on the activities of an Asian organized crime network.
“This organization provides criminal services for several medical marijuana farms in Oklahoma. Our investigation has uncovered evidence of sex trafficking linked to the recruitment of undocumented Asian females for the purpose of engaging in prostitution that caters to managers and administrators of numerous marijuana farms around the state," Woodward said.
Woodward said the criminal organization also has been linked to the trafficking of the drug Ketamine, which is used as a recreational street drug.
Last Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, OBN Agents, members from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Attorney General’s Office served four search warrants at residential locations in the Oklahoma City area as part of the investigation. Agents seized cash, a firearm, Ketamine and several unidentified pills. Two people were arrested on drug charges.
Additional arrests are possible as this investigation moves forward. Two prostituted females were identified and removed from one of the locations that was used as a brothel, Woodward said.
OBN Director Donnie Anderson said OBN is investigating numerous criminal organizations linked to medical marijuana farms across Oklahoma.
“Over the past two years, my agency has shut down over 800 medical marijuana farms tied to organized crime in Oklahoma, seized more than 600,000 pounds of illegal marijuana and made nearly 200 arrests," Anderson said. "Many of the farms obtained their license by fraud, grow for the black markets around the United States and launder the illicit proceeds, worldwide. They also have been linked to homicides, labor trafficking, sex trafficking, and other crimes.”
