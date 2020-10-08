OKLAHOMA CITY — "Fake oxycodone pills" are responsible for at least 10 deaths in the last five months, including two in Grady County this week, and more people could be at risk, said Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
Woodward said the latest victims died from overdoses after buying counterfeit oxycodone pills that tested positive for Fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is a powerful and cheap drug that can be 100 to 1,000 times more potent than Morphine or heroin," Woodward said. "It is often purchased on the black market by drug organizations who use it as a filler in heroin or press the powder into pills that resemble legitimate U.S. pharmaceuticals. The pills are blue in color and stamped to look like 30 milligram Oxycodone. Side-by-side, it would be hard for anyone to tell the difference."
OBN’s investigation into these pills began in May 2020 after two people in Jones overdosed and died.
“While they resemble pharmaceutical-grade pills, these are manufactured in garages and basements by criminals with little knowledge of the drug’s potential potency. We are concerned because these pills are continuing to circulate on the streets in communities across Oklahoma and we could see additional overdose victims,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.
Anyone with information about the distribution of these fake Oxycodone pills should contact OBN or their local police departments.
