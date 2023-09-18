ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma authorities are dealing with “the Wild West of weed” as they target illegal marijuana grow operations.
Mark Woodward, with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, gave that assessment while speaking in Enid on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
“California has stricter marijuana laws than Oklahoma,” Woodward said, during a speech before Enid Rotary Club at Stride Bank Center.
He was referring to licensing, marketing and distribution of the drug.
In California, recreation use of marijuana is legal for adults 21 and older, while medical marijuana is legal for people 18 and up. Medical marijuana is legal for Oklahoma residents 18 and up. Recreation use is not legal in Oklahoma.
The cost of a license to grow marijuana in California can be as much as $300,000, depending on amounts grown, Woodard said. In Oklahoma, the standard is $3,000, with permissive rules for getting a license and little oversight over ownership and compliance, he said.
One of the rules of owning a medical marijuana farm in Oklahoma is that the owner must have lived in the state for two years, he said. Those involved in illegal grows managed to circumvent that rule by obtaining licenses issued to other people on their behalf, often through attorneys, Woodward said.
“These practices, along with cheap land, caused the marijuana farms to spring to 9,400 overnight,” Woodward said.
To fight the black market established in Oklahoma, he said, OBN has focused its attention on illegal grows.
In the last two years, OBN has shut down more than 800 marijuana farms, made more than 200 arrests and seized almost 700,000 pounds of illegal marijuana, Woodward said. Those law firms working to get people illegal licenses have been indicted.
“The new license renewal requires a certificate of occupancy and a fire inspection,” Woodward said. “They have a lengthy application to fill out and must sit down for an interview.”
These measures alone seem to be discouraging some for applying for a license, he said.
Woodward talked earlier Monday morning to students at Northern Oklahoma College Enid. He told students OBN first came into existence in the 1950s and became a small division of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the 1960s.
By 1975, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics became a stand-alone agency. Six agents were hired to cover 77 counties and operated out of the basement of the Jim Thorpe Building in Oklahoma City.
OBN now has 150 agents and is governed by Title 63 drug laws.
“We can initiate our own cases and can help state and local law enforcement when we are needed,” Woodward said. “When local law enforcement are working on a drug sting or bust, we can give them someone undercover that would not be recognized by their community.”
This happens less frequently, he said, since 98% of drugs in Oklahoma are sourced out of Mexico, and those involved in that trade will not sell with just anyone. OBN focuses more of its attention on taking out cell groups.
“One cell was operating their drug business out of a barn in Lexington, Oklahoma, laundering money through a horse breeding and racing business,” Woodward said. “We bought the barn and leased it to them and infiltrated their process.”
Today, OBN battles drugs with many different strategies, he said. OBN has five canines, air assault capabilities, drones and surveillance, such as wiretap done with court approval.
Woodward said the drug OBN is most concerned with is fentanyl, which also can be put into other drugs, making them even more deadly.
