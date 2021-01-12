Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging the public to donate blood and plasma, to help bolster the state's blood supply during a worsening pandemic.
The call comes during Blood Donation Month, set for January, when weather and post-holiday schedules traditionally reduce donations. That effect is exacerbated this year, due to COVID-19.
"January tends to be a challenging month due to weather and people just getting back to routines after the holidays," said Jessy Dershem, executive director of Enid OBI Donor Center. "Now, with COVID, it’s even more challenging. We would like to encourage all Oklahomans in our area to find a blood drive near you and donate. You can walk in to any blood drive or donor center right now and give blood, give convalescent plasma, or get tested for COVID-19 antibodies."
To help in that effort, Dershem said Enid OBI Donor Center is encouraging donors to raise awareness of the importance of giving blood by using the hashtags: #NationalBloodDonorMonth #ThanktheDonor #ShareThanks #ADRP #NBDM #BandTogether and #GiveBlood.
Dershem said OBI also needs help from businesses and community partners in hosting and raising awareness of blood drives — especially for those donors who've previously had COVID-19, and who could eligible to donate convalescent plasma.
"In Northwest Oklahoma, we are really trying to encourage our businesses and communities who already have blood drives scheduled, to let their donors know that we are actively searching for donors who are eligible to give convalescent plasma," Dershem said.
Blood transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals, with more than 33,000 daily donations required to meet patient needs in the United States, according to an OBI press release.
"To ensure blood is available when needed, communities worldwide rely on the commitment of altruistic blood donors who empower blood centers to continue serving their communities through the availability of a safe and robust blood supply," according to the press release.
John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute, implored the public to keep up the efforts that got OBI through 2020.
"Oklahomans really did their part throughout a tough 2020 to ensure the local blood supply, despite the numerous challenges, and we thank them for their selflessness," Armitage said. "We urge you make a resolution to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life—and offer families hope, healing and comfort this new year."
Association of Donor Recruitment Professionals Executive Director Carla Peterson said continued dedication by existing donors, and recruitment of new donors, is needed to get OBI through the winter.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an unprecedented fluctuation in both supply and the need for blood," Peterson said. "We thank all current and future blood and convalescent plasma donors for their commitment to saving lives and encourage those who have previously donated to reconnect with your local blood center as a handful of guidelines have changed such as travel restrictions, increasing the number of eligible donors.
"Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood which must always be immediately available on the shelf," Peterson said. "Blood has a very short shelf-life span and must be constantly replenished year-round to ensure availability for all patients."
Appointments for blood donation are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. Call (888) 308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment. Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.
Donors who give blood products during January will receive a free, long-sleeved "2021 Fingers Crossed" T-shirt.
