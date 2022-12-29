When an emergency call for blood was made in response to a mass shooting in the summer of 2021 in downtown Austin, Texas, Oklahoma Blood Institute responded.
One person was killed and 14 others seriously injured. Austin hospitals needed 30 units of blood, and OBI sent 14. OBI was the only blood center to respond to the call.
“There was a need to address a mass transfusion disaster,” said Jessy Dershem, executive director of OBI's Enid Donor Center.
She said the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) was created after the Austin shootings to help authorities prepare future emergnecies.
Only seven blood centers were onboard in the beginning, she said, and today BERC has 34 blood centers and still is growing.
BERC helps prepare for any mass transfusion disasters that may strike. These partnered blood centers have committed to collecting extra units on an “on call” rotating schedule to ensure an available supply of blood for emergency needs.
The next week for OBI to provide the units for BERC and anyone who needs them in the U.S. will be next week, the week of Jan. 2.
“OBI hopes our donors in Oklahoma will step up and donate this week so we can help all our Oklahoma patients and any other state who might have an emergency that week and need blood,” Dershem said.
Blood is needed almost immediately when a mass shooting or natural disaster happens, she said, and most blood centers today do not have enough blood on the shelves to handle these types of emergencies.
BERC proved its worth four times in the first year by sending blood to four states that experienced mass transfusions disasters. At this current moment, BERC has an available supply of more than 150 units.
Dereham said donors will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt and a choice of an insulted cup or a blanket. She said OBI always has a need for blood.
The Enid Donor Center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. OBI is located at 301 E. Cherokee.
