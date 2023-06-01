ENID, Okla. — Officials with Our Blood Institute are warning of problems as OBI experiences a shortage of blood donations.
John Armitage, MD and CEO of Our Blood Institute, is alerting the community to the worsening situation of the red blood cell supply in Oklahoma, despite continuing efforts to correct the course.
“We have not experienced this profound, sustained gap in donations for more than a generation,” Armitage said. "This region has finally reached a critical breaking point that other parts of the country have been experiencing since mid-2022 after months of post-pandemic struggles."
OBI must find appointments and new drives to yield 1,600 donors by Sunday, June 4, 2023, to avoid problems for patients and hospitals, he said.
Without a strong response, according to OBI, there will be consequences, such as postponed elective surgeries, delayed transfusions and the dividing of blood bags to stretch the available blood.
This also affects patients being transported to a hospital, according to OBI, because ambulances do not have enough pints of type O whole blood.
“The state of the blood supply is decreasing, despite our exhausting efforts to correct the course and educate our community on the need,” said Jesse Dersham, director of the Enid OBI Donor Center. "We're entering a phase where blood will only be available while supplies last."
She said Enid has struggled even more since the opening of a for-profit plasma center that does not provide products to either of Enid hospitals.
Potential donors are asked to schedule an appointment by calling (877) 340-8777 or online at obi.org/need-you-now.
The Enid center, 301 E. Cherokee, is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Walk-in donors also are accepted. The phone number for the Enid center is (580) 233-9323.
