With Oklahoma Blood Institute in the midst of the third week of its blood emergency, officials are wanting to get the word out that many former or would-be donors may be eligible to give.
One way of doing that is creation of a new donor eligibility hotline to help encourage more people to find out whether they can donate blood products.
The hotline will allow donors to ask confidential questions about their eligibility status, which could have changed due to recent criteria changes made by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The hotline also will address many common misconceptions about donor eligibility, including medication usage, international travel and vaccinations.
“This is coming at a great time when hospital usage is up and our blood donations are low,” said Jessy Dershem, executive director of OBI-Enid Center. “We are hoping that this lift on donor restrictions will allow thousands more donors in the state of Oklahoma, and many at Vance Air Force Base, the opportunity to be a blood donor once again.
“We want to encourage anyone who has been deferred before due to travel, where they were born or military stationed to check back with us once again.”
The blood supply remains at critical levels following a national blood shortage, worsened by consistently high hospital usage and lower-than-expected donation levels. One reason hospital usage is up is that many people deferred some elective surgeries last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dershem said.
OBI has released a fact sheet about eligibility changes.
Those changes include:
• The so-called “Mad Cow (Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease) Deferral” for military members who were stationed in Europe or people who had lived in Europe.
“Several countries were recently taken off this deferral list, and individuals who were previously told they couldn’t donate may now be eligible,” according to OBI.
However, the deferrals remain for people who spent three months or more in the United Kingdom from 1980 to 1996, and people who spent five or more years in France or Ireland from 1980 to 2001.
• International travel or travel to countries with a high risk of malaria.
Most tourist locations are acceptable with no waiting.
“Travel to locations deemed to be at risk for malaria require a 3-month waiting period for donors who are residents of non-risk countries, like the USA and Canada,” according to OBI.
• Diabetes patients.
“Both type 1 and type 2 diabetics are eligible to donate as long as blood sugar levels are stable,” according to OBI. “Taking insulin or oral medications for diabetes does not disqualify you from donating.”
• Vaccinations.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is not required to donate, and receiving the vaccine does not affect your eligibility to give blood,” according to OBI.
Other vaccinations require a waiting period after receiving a vaccine: Hepatitis B, seven days; meningitis, two weeks; polio, two weeks; rabies, one year; shingles, four weeks.
“We hear every day from donors who believe they can’t give blood because of a medication they’re taking or information they were told many years ago,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “In this time of heightened need and with new guidance in effect, we’re encouraging everyone to discover their eligibility status and stand ready to help support the community blood supply.”
The hotline donors can call is (888) 308-3924. Answers to frequently asked questions also are listed at obi.org/blood-donation/can-i-donate.
For many, health conditions are assumed to render them ineligible to donate. However, many conditions — like diabetes, high blood pressure or thyroid disease — do not generally disqualify a person from donating blood. For others — including many military donors — prior European residency or travel previously deferred them from donating. This regulation was scaled back dramatically by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, so potential donors are encouraged to call the hotline about their specific situation.
Oklahomans in good health usually can give blood. Healthy individuals must weigh at least 125 pounds and be 16 years old, with parent permission; weigh 125 pounds and be 17; or weigh 110 pounds and be 18. Other criteria and answers about donation criteria can be found at https://obi.org/blood-donation/can-i-donate/.
Appointments to donate blood can be made at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. Walk-ins are welcome.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, providing more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities.
