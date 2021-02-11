Oklahoma Blood Institute is experiencing a blood emergency as weather cancellations have impacted the blood supply.
"We have less than a one-day supply of blood on our shelves," said Jessy Dershem, executive director of Oklahoma Blood Institute-Enid Center.
Eligible donors of all blood types are asked to give if they can. The Enid Donor Center will be open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Every donor through Sunday will be entered into a daily giveaway for $2,000 or a vacation from fundraisingcruises.org and will have a chance to win a new car from Bob Moore Auto Group.
To schedule an appointment, call (580) 233-9323.
