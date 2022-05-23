ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Blood Institute is counting down the final five days before summer in which blood donors can win a prize package daily.
Every day through Friday, May 27, 2022, blood donors will be entered for a chance to win a prize package with OBI's summer partners: Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City Theme Park, Oklahoma City Zoo and Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.
The prize package includes four free tickets and a $50 gift card to the summer partner of the donor's choice. All successful donors will receive a free T-shirt and their choice of one free admission to one of OBI's summer partners.
The daily winner will be notified and given five days to recruit 10 “blood buds.” Each of their blood buds will receive two free tickets to the summer partner chosen.
The summer months are challenging for the local blood supply. Anyone at least 16 years old is encouraged to donate to help local area hospital patients in need.
“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partners for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, nonprofit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
Enid's donor center, 301 E. Cherokee, is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is (580) 233-9323.
