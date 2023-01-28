ENID, Okla. — For more than 16 years, Dr. John Armitage has served as chief executive officer of Oklahoma Blood Institute. He is serious about the business of transfusion medicine, and OBI in particular.
“It‘s about saving lives and investing back into the community,” he said.
The blood institute Armitage leads is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. He has more than 1,000 employees.
OBI is the nonprofit blood provider for patients at more than 240 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances across all three states. Armitage says OBI’s Enid Donor Center is a testament to the people of Northwest Oklahoma who have freely come in and given to help save the lives of others.
OBI recognizes the contributions of the community, he said, and is investing in new facilities along with improving the current center. The $3.4 million expansion is due to be completed in March.
“We want the people of Northwest Oklahoma to have a great facility to donate blood,” Armitage said.
Armitage wants the community to know blood and plasma donations are being used here in their hospitals and in emergency flights.
Donated plasma at OBI, Armitage said, “can be infused directly in patients awaiting liver transplants at Integris Health in Oklahoma City.”
A whole blood donation is a rather simple process. Platelet, double red cell and plasma donations are each a type of apheresis — a method of collecting blood in which you’re hooked up to a machine that collects and separates blood components (red cells, platelets and plasma) and returns unused components to you.
Your body contains a substance called plasma, which is the main component of blood.
Plasma is made up of about 90% water and 10% proteins, and your body regenerates it every 24 hours. The protein components of the plasma are used to make life-saving medicine.
The United States, where donors can be paid, is responsible for 70% of the global supply of plasma. Altogether, countries that pay donors (including Germany, Austria and Hungary) account for nearly 90% of the total supply. There is now not a single jurisdiction anywhere in the world that meets its needs exclusively based on non-remunerated plasma collections, according to the Washington, D.C., Niskanen Center think tank.
The European Union is trying to address the need for blood in Europe.
“A growing clinical need for plasma-derived medicines and an increasing dependency on plasma from the U.S. requires a policy shift in order to address how we collect and increase the collection of plasma in Europe,” according to the E.U.
Armitage said he wants the community to understand the differences in OBI and centers, such as the new Parachute plasma center opening in Enid, that pay for donations. OBI does not pay for blood or plasma donations, he said, but donations stay here.
“Our faithful OBI donor has been good to us, and we anticipate they will continue to be in the future,” Armitage said. “This is a way everyone can give to others.”
