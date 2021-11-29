ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Alva campus is partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) to hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 1-2, 2021, in the Student Center Ranger Room.
The blood donor goal set for the event — sponsored by the Northwestern softball and volleyball teams — is 116. The event is open to the public.
Blood donation is safe and critically important, according to OBI officials, and those who have received the most common COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – are eligible to donate blood and platelets with no waiting time.
“The health of our donors is an integral part of our life-saving mission,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of OBI. “As more Oklahomans are vaccinated, it is important for them to know they’re eligible to give blood and platelets, even the same day they receive their vaccination. As the pandemic persists, the impact on the community blood supply continues as well—so we urge healthy adults, age 16 and up, to make blood donation a priority.”
Screening questions can be completed online at https://obi.org/donor-express. The confirmation sheet must be printed on the day of the donation. Those wishing to donate must have a photo ID available.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted as the schedule allows. To make an appointment, go to https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/363306, for Wednesday, and https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/363305, for Thursday.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Blood donors will receive a free limited edition holiday-themed long-sleeved t-shirt, free health screenings and donor rewards points. Free pizza will be available, and all donors will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a $25 Northwestern bookstore gift card.
If donors choose to not take the t-shirt, funds will be donated to Global Blood Fund, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization helping secure supplies and bloodmobiles for blood centers in developing countries.
Those wishing to volunteer or have questions can contact Kaylyn Hansen, service learning coordinator, at (580) 327-8150 or klhansen@nwosu.edu.
