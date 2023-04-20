Our Blood Institute has an emergency need for O negative and B negative blood and is reaching out to the community for help.
Several communities in Oklahoma, including Cole and Shawnee, were hit hard by tornadoes Wednesday and OBI has less than a one-day supply of these blood units on hand.
The O negative blood is especially important right now because it is the only universal blood type and is the most used when a crisis strikes.
Janet Cordell, American Red Cross disaster health services lead for Oklahoma and Kansas, said the storm damage in Oklahoma is being categorized as a level 3 disaster.
“We already have boots on the ground and are currently in the waiting mode for food, shelter and health services,” Cordell said.
She said as people assess their losses and damages they will be better able to contact the Red Cross for items and help they need.
OBI is a member of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, a national group of blood centers who prepare for mass transfusion disasters by collecting extra units for an emergency reserve.
This week OBI is on call for BERC, meaning they will have to keep more units on hand for disasters like yesterday’s tornado outbreak.
The weather events last evening could have a significant impact on upcoming blood drives scheduled this week, with potentially hundreds of blood units lost due to canceled drives.
Local OBI officials encourage donors to give blood at their newly remodeled Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Cordell said those wanting to help with the Oklahoma tornado victims can make donations locally in The Non-Profit Center downtown, 114 S. Independence.
