ENID, Okla. — Jakob Colby said he first started attending Oklahoma Bible Academy in pursuit of academic excellence.
However, Colby told the audience of OBA’s Class of 2023 Commencement on Friday evening that he ended up finding “something greater” at OBA.
“I found something greater than the arrogance of having straight A’s. I found something greater than the pride that comes with playing sports. I found something greater than myself,” said Colby, who was one of the 22 students who graduated from OBA on Friday evening. “I found God. ...
“OBA gives every student the opportunity to learn about who God is and why we need Him.”
Throughout the mostly student-led graduation ceremony, several students, through speeches, thanked God and shared the impact OBA, including its faculty and staff, had on them, as well as excitement for the next chapters of their lives — which include seeking higher education, entering the workforce or enlisting in the United States armed forces.
Mary O’Neill began the commencement with the welcome and prayer, saying OBA has equipped her and her fellow graduates for those next chapters of their lives.
“OBA has truly prepared us to go out into a world with differing beliefs and to love people well, as Christ did,” she said. “This school has answered the call to make us disciples and send people out on mission wherever they go, and I am incredibly grateful for the discipleship I have received. The Lord has been faithful to use OBA as the medium through which He has grown my faith in Him.”
The six valedictorians of OBA’s Class of 2023 were Rebecca Benjamin, Holden Caldwell, Colby, Katelyn Janzen, O’Neill and Noah Riley, and its two salutatorians were Clara Caldwell and Elaina Patocka.
Several other students graduated with various other accolades and academic honors, and five Christian Character Awards were handed out.
Holden Caldwell received the Daniel Award; Dylan Moser received the Job Award; Clara Caldwell received the Timothy Award; Creighton Hofen received the Samuel Award; and Makaela Warnock received the Ruth Award.
Both Benjamin and Colby said in their speeches on Friday that OBA’s teachers are what make the school distinctive and successful.
One of those teachers was recognized with the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award. Coach Alan Ford, Benjamin said, “selflessly dedicated his time and efforts to the betterment of OBA and its students.”
Holden Caldwell, in his speech during the commencement, said that life is full of opportunities, recounting a story from his childhood to the audience that tied back to that very statement.
After telling the story of how he, Clara and their younger sister Caroline, at the young ages of 5 and 3 years old, decided to walk to their grandparents’ house without their parents’ knowledge.
The siblings arrived at their destination safely, and though it has since become an “iconic family story” that’s now met with laughter, Holden Caldwell said his parents were “definitely not laughing” at the time.
“That’s the thing about opportunity — it often comes with risk; sometimes can be a bit scary; and occasionally comes with a consequence or two,” he said, tying the story back to his initial statement. “But, as the old axiom goes: ‘Nothing ventured, nothing gained.’”
Just like when he was 5 years old “looking at those open neighborhood streets,” Holden said he saw opportunities at OBA and later ended his speech by saying that although graduating means one door of his and the other graduates’ lives is closing, another door is opening for each of them.
“Each of us has a new opportunity — an opportunity to use the skills OBA has taught us, both inside and outside of the classroom, to engage the world,” he said. “A new door is opening — take the opportunities that God provides, but don’t forget to turn around and thank Him for the opportunities that He has already given.”
Janzen, near the end of the graduation ceremony, challenged her fellow graduates to follow Mark 16:15, which says, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.”
“As we are all on the brink of a new beginning and a major life-change, it is more vital now than ever that we do not abandon God, and lean on Him in both our times of trouble and joy,” Janzen said. “Do not let monetary value of material things or the shiny lights of fame and fortune distract you from your true purpose: Being a disciple and child of God. ...
“Find a way to share God’s Word in every facet of your life, and never forget whose you truly are.”
