ENID, Okla. — An Enid student has launched an effort to reduce the number of abortions across Northwest Oklahoma.
Clara Caldwell’s initiative, “Leap for Joy,” asks the community for donations of diapers and baby wipes to lessen the financial barriers some new parents face when having a child.
Financial pressures are one of the primary reasons some women consider aborting their unborn child, said Caldwell, an Oklahoma Bible Academy junior.
“Leap for Joy is about bringing hope and comfort to future moms that just need a little help,” she said. “It’s providing something tangible that tells them that they are not alone and there is a future for their baby. I want them to know that every child is a gift from God.”
After consulting with a local pregnancy resource center to determine areas of need, Caldwell selected the Parenting Ministry at Hope Outreach to help distribute the proceeds of the drive to mothers in need.
Donations of diapers (including pull-ups) and baby wipes for “Leap for Joy” can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month of January at Hope Outreach, at 815 W. Broadway. In addition to Hope Outreach, area churches Emmanuel Enid (2505 W. Garriott), Oakwood Christian Church (401 N Oakwood) and Sojourn Enid (902 S. Adams) are also accepting donations for the project.
“Leap for Joy” refers to Luke 1:41-44 where Mary, the soon to be mother of Jesus, travels to meet her cousin Elizabeth who is herself pregnant. At the news of Mary’s pregnancy, Elizabeth feels her child leap for joy in her womb. Caldwell said she chose the verse because it shows that “God knows us in the womb, and we are alive, we are a new human, a new child of God.”
