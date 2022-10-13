Enid News & Eagle
Bodie Boydstun and Jud Cheatham continued to lead the way as Class B’s top-ranked Oklahoma Bible Academy blasted Ringwood 56-14 at Commitment Field.
Boydstun ran for 66 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 138 more and two scores.
His scoring runs covered 11, 18 and 12 yards. His touchdown passes went for 7 yards to Jakob Colby and 9 yards to Harry Nunez.
Cheatham ran for 125 yards and caught five passes for 66 yards. He scored on runs of 9, 7 and 23 yards.
Ringwood’s touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Jaxon Meyer and a 5-yard pass from Meyer to Jose Navarro.
OBA remains undefeated at 7-0 overall and 2-0 in District B-2. The Trojans will be at home against Garber next week.
Ringwood, 2-5 overall and 1-1 in district, will be at home against Pond Creek-Hunter next week.
PIONEER 46,
OLIVE 0
OLIVE — Pioneer’s powerful run game was too much for Olive as the Mustangs won 46-0 in a District B-7 contest.
Pioneer ran for 405 yards as a team, as the game ended at the half on the mercy rule.
Caden Humphries led the way with 178 yards on just five carries. He scored on runs of 53 and 69 yards.
Christian Morrow had a big game, too, running for 109 yards on nine carries and scoring twice on runs of 15 and 55 yards.
The Mustangs’ other scores came on runs of 9 yards by Jordan Peace and 42 yars by Branson Doyle.
Pioneer improves to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in district. The Mustangs will be at home next week against Drumright.
ALVA 44, CHISHOLM 12
ALVA — Dylan Malone threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Alva to a 44-12 District 2A-1 win over Chisholm.
Two of those scoring passes went to Weston Tucker for 18 and 72 yards. Tucker also ran a punt back 35 yards for a touchdown.
Malone’s other touchdown pass went for 4 yards to Phillip Randall. Malone also ran 2 yards for a score.
Drake Wharton scored the Goldbugs’ other touchdown on a 3-yard run.
Chisholm’s scores came on a 19-yard pass from Jackson Caudell to Brandon Taylor and a 19-yard pass from Gunner Holder to Easton John.
Alva improves to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in district. The Goldbugs will play at Hennessey next week.
Chisholm drops to 0-7 and 0-4. The Longhorns will be at home against Blackwell next week.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 36, CANTON 0
CANTON — Ford Smith threw three touchdown passes to lead Covington-Douglas over Canton 36-0 in District B-3.
Smith’s scoring passes went for 6 yards to Kade Griffin, 6 yards to Derrek Daughtery and 50 yards to Gavin Hooten.
Hooten also scored on a 25-yard run, and Jayc Hooten closed out the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run.
The Wildcats improve to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district. They will play at home against Waukomis next week.
The Tigers drop to 3-4 and 0-2. They will play at Southwest Covenant next week.
CHEROKEE 56, GARBER 50
GARBER — Kai McHenry scored six touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fifth overtime, as Cherokee outlasted Garber 56-50 in a District B-2 matchup.
Garber twice had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter but the Chiefs rallied back to send the game into overtime on Zack Hellar’s 43-yard touchdown run with 1:03 left.
McHenry, who rushed 30 times for 338 yards, scored on runs of 53, 5, 20, 20, 20 and 20 yards.
Hellar, who ran for 85 yards, also scored on runs of 4 and 20 yards.
Garber was paced by quarterback Brett Howry, who threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns.
His scoring passes went for 20 and 48 yards to Mark Bishop, 10 and 20 yards to Carson Bishop, and 29 yards to Seth Smith. Howry also scored on a 4-yard run.
Trenton Hoopes and Elex Chester also scored for the Wolverines.
Cherokee, 2-5 overall and 1-1 in district, will be at home against Kremlin-Hillsdale next week. Garber, 4-3 and 0-2, will be at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
TIMBERLAKE 58,
BUFFALO 34
BUFFALO — Merric Judd ran for five touchdowns as Timberlake bounced back from last week’s loss to Waynoka to beat Buffalo 58-34.
Judd carried the ball just eight times and rolled up 365 yards, scoring on runs of 73, 53, 71, 93 and 48 yards.
Avery Wallace accounted the other Tiger scores, on runs of 3 and 53 yards, and a 43-yard pass to Blake Choate.
Timberlake, 6-1 overall and 2-1 in District C-1, will be at Boise City next week.
BOISE CITY 56, DCLA 6
BOISE CITY — Deer Cree-Lamont made the long trip to the Panhandle and came away with a 56-6 loss.
Dawson Scott scored the Eagles’ only touchdown on a 4-yard run.
DCLA remains winless at 0-7 overall and 0-4 in District C-1. The Eagles will be at home against Tyrone next week.
METRO CHRISTIAN 42, KINGFISHER 7
KINGFISHER — Metro Christian defeated Kingfisher 42-7 in a District 3A-1 game.
Jax Sternberger scored the Yellowjackets’ touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Kingfisher, 4-3 overall and 2-2 in district, will be at McLoud next week.
HENNESSEY 61,
BLACKWELL 7
BLACKWELL — Titan Hix ran for three touchdowns and passed for five as Hennessey beat Blackwell 61-7 in District 2A-1.
Hix scored on runs of 37, 7 and 13 yards. His touchdown passes went for 48 and 55 yards to Kevin Trillo, 74 and 54 yards to Weston Smith and 25 yards to Seth Simunek.
Hennessey’s other touchdown came on a 9-yard run by Abe Prieto.
The Eagles, 5-2 overall and 3-1 in district, will be at home against Alva next week.
POND CREEK-HUNTER 56, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 6
KREMLIN — Ethan Ensminger threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores to lead Pond Creek-Hunter over Kremlin-Hillsdale 56-6.
Ensminger’s scoring passes went for 68 and 27 yards to Kaden Craig and 57-yards to Ashton Banks. His touchdown runs covered 9 and 17 yards.
Banks also scored on a 66-yard kickoff return for the Panthers.
Kaden Tefft closed out the scoring for PC-H on runs of 4 and 59 yards.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s scoring came on an 18-yard pass from Maddox Myers to Quinn Baker.
The Panthers, 4-3 overall and 2-0 in District B-2, will be at Ringwood next week. The Broncs, 1-6 and 0-2, will be at Cherokee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.