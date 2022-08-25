ENID, Okla. — Artist Parker Schovanec, a former Oklahoma Bible Academy student, recently won first place in the Stride National Art Competition for grades K-12.
Schovanec, who graduated from OBA earlier this year, was awarded a $1,000 Amazon e-card and a Microsoft Surface Tablet. The award-winning artist is on his way in September to Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Ga., on a four-year art scholarship.
“This was a good award and it came at the perfect time with him headed to college,” said Erin Schovanec, his mother.
She had become her son’s public relations person.
“His art teacher Layce Russell at OBA sends me the names of contests and when we think it’s worthwhile, I do what needs to be done for him to enter,” she said.
Over the years he has won numerous contests. Erin works remotely from home for American Fidelity out of Oklahoma City.
His work that won the recent award is titled “Battling.” It is the face of his father Matt struggling with inner thoughts.
“I come up with a word and then I decide what to paint. I use my imagination. I told my dad the word then took about 15-20 pictures of him. This is usually my process. I think they get tired of it,” he said laughing.
Schovanec started with Russell in her art class in seventh grade.
“I want people to understand that Parker is talented, but he also works very hard,” Russell said. “He sent in assignments during COVID-19 and continues to work on his art.”
He attended Oklahoma Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain in the summer four different years and studies numerous artists on the web. One of his recent inspirations is Italian artist Emanuele Dascanio, known for his super-realistic work.
“I look at work online and study their form and techniques,” Schovanec said.
His favorite medium is charcoal and he loves the human form. He often does charcoal with cotton balls, something else he found online. His mother said he is too much of a perfectionist and would have trouble finishing work he didn’t feel was good enough.
“Russell really helped push me through this,” he said. “She made me finish my projects.”
The family found it difficult to find the place they felt he belonged in art.
”I don’t like to travel and we wanted our son closer to home,” Erin said. “I put my limit at a five-hour drive.”
They searched within her requirement and didn’t come up with the right place.
“One visit was Wichita State and the director of their art department looked at his pictures and said, ‘You are a professional. You won’t learn what you need from us,’” she said.
Their frustrations continued.
Finally, they were contacted by Savannah College of Art and Design. Schovanec had won third in the school’s national art contest as a junior and they had kept him on their radar. Russell also has contacts at the school, which looked at 20 pieces of his art.
His mother got teary eyed as she remembered the call.
“It was a ZOOM call and the director said this was the favorite part of his job,” she said. We knew then he had been chosen for a scholarship.”
She still was apprehensive about her son going to Savannah.
“It is 18 hours, so much farther than I planned,” she said.
The first evening at the college she was overwhelmed, but by the end of the next day, she knew it was the right place for her son.
“Everyone in Savannah is familiar with SCAD and they embrace the students,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Wow, congratulations, you’re going to SCAD.’”
They even had someone at the Atlanta airport say something about their SCAD shirt.
Savannah College of Art and Design is rated the No. 1 art college in the country ahead of schools like Columbia University, the School of Arts Institute in Chicago and the University of California, Los Angeles. It recently was featured on “CBS Sunday Morning” and has a 99% employment rate after graduation. It also has campuses in Atlanta and Lacoste, France.
Schovanec is excited to go to college, to be with his peers and to be challenged. He wants to make art his life and hopes one day his works are in galleries and museums.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.