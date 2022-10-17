The Oklahoma Bible Academy girls volleyball team was named 4A State Academic Champion. The team had a 39.7 grade point average and won 17 games.
“Our Senior girls were all enrolled in at least one AP class," OBA Headmaster Andy Wilkens said. "Winning this award speaks highly of their academic standards while being extraordinarily competitive on the court.”
“Sports are super, but our strong academics are our future,” senior Clara Caldwell said.
Wilkens said he has loved watching them play and the state championship celebrates their school priorities well.
“Sports teaches you life lessons and it has been cool to be a part of this team," senior Mary O’Neill said.
Other members of the team are Emma Butler, Zoe Holmes, Abigail Keller, Gabby Warnock and Becca Benjamin.
