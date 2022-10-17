Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For Monday night into Tuesday morning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&