Oklahoma Bible Academy is kicking off the fall season with numerous activities to support scholarship and tuition assistance for students in grades six through 12.
The annual fall benefit and auction will be on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2022. Auction registration will begin the evening of Sept. 30, and the silent and live auctions will take place the morning of Oct. 1. Bidder registration will be 5-10 p.m. Sept. 30.
The auction will open with a benefit breakfast at 8 a.m. Oct. 1. Bidding for the live and silent auction will take place 9-110 a.m. Childcare will be provided for younger children during the auction.
An online auction will begin Monday on the OBA website or can be accessed through OBA social media. All events held throughout the weekend are open to the public and will take place at OBA, 5913 W. Chestnut.
Other activities are planned as well:
• On the morning of Sept. 30, OBA students, faculty, staff and community members will gather to honor Clellie Richards, who will be recognized for a lifetime of Christian commitment during a ceremony at the school.
• 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 30, the OBA junior class will host a tailgate meal along with Fuego Pizzeria food truck and Scoops Ice Cream. The dinner will be followed at 7 p.m. by OBA’s homecoming football game against Waukomis.
For more information and a complete listing of events, visit http://www.oklahomabible.com/auction/.
