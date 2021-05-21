ENID, Okla. — Commencement at Oklahoma Bible Academy on Friday night was not only a graduation ceremony but also a worship service, Nicholas Shelton said.
Shelton was one of the 29 students who graduated from OBA and welcomed everyone to the worship service with a prayer.
“Lord, please protect the senior class as we head off into the world. We know we have received the training required, but actually putting it into practice can be frightening,” Shelton said. “Lord, please open up the hearts and minds of those about to witness this service, that they may learn more about You through the testimonies of the senior class.”
The class of 2021 had 10 valedictorians and one salutatorian, and Nicholas Hawk, one of the valedictorians, credited God for the achievements he, and his classmates, have made thus far in life.
“Whether you are a star athlete, a valedictorian or someone who limped along through the school year and could not wait for it to be over, remember that your identity is in Christ, not your achievements and accomplishments, and although some are more gifted than others in certain areas, be humble and remember that Christ has given you your abilities,” Hawk said.
In addition to God, Sydney Winter thanked the OBA administration and teachers, her classmates and her parents for providing her opportunities to grow both academically and spiritually.
Above all, though, Winter hopes she, her fellow classmates and all other OBA students will continue to keep Christ “at the center of every aspect of their life ... from their time as a student to the rest of their lives.”
“Like ‘Bible’ is the center of OBA, Christ is the center of the Gospel,” Winter said in her speech. “Ultimately, the mission of OBA is that students will carry the Gospel with them beyond the school’s doors and spread the good news to those around them wherever they go.”
This is something Ryan Petka said, too, in his speech about the class’ lives after graduation — that God must be kept in the center as the class moves onto the next chapter in their lives where they may face adversity.
“OBA class of 2021, let us accept our challenge and go into the world and show to others the love of Christ that has so graciously been shown to us by our school, families, churches, and let us do it all to the glory of God,” Petka said.
The class of 2021 was full of leaders who leaned on each other and led the school during a challenging year, said OBA Headmaster Andrew Wilkins.
“They’re confident,” Wilkins said. “They also know how to defer in leadership, and good leaders are also good followers. This class has that in abundance — students that know how to be good contributors and also good leaders, knowing when to step up into an opportunity of leadership, and when to play support, as well.”
Some of the leaders in the class were awarded Christian Character Awards: The Daniel Award went to Petka; the Job Award went to Erik Winkeljohn; the Timothy Award went to Winter; the Samuel Award went to Connor Colby; and the Ruth Award went to Grace Lohman.
The class of 2021 threw their caps into the air — a “bittersweet but joyful moment,” said Emmelia Lichty and Petka after the ceremony — as they officially became graduates of Oklahoma Bible Academy.
“I’m excited for the future,” Lichty said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.