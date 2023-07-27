ENID, Okla. — As the awards continue to multiply for Oklahoma Bible Academy art students, a few recognitions have made their way to their instructor, Layce Russell.
Russell, who is starting her eighth year at OBA, was named the Middle School Art Educator of the Year by Oklahoma Art Education Association, and this summer Quartz Summer Art Institute gave her the Transformative Art Education Award. This award recognizes instructors who have a profound effect on students who have passed through their classroom. Nominations are made by students.
OSAI is an intensive two-week residential school that provides training to artistically advanced Oklahoma high school students in the visual, literary and performing arts. Students are selected through a competitive blind audition process. Since 2019, Russell has had students qualify nine times for the prestigious summer program.
This summer Becca Benjamin and Reagan Redelsperger were selected in photography. The year before, Redelsperger was selected in art drawing along with classmate Parker Schovanec.
Schovanec, who now attends Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga., went to OSAI all four years he was eligible to attend.
The State Superintendent’s Awards for Art Excellence this past school year went to OBA artists Lawson Morgan, Becca Benjamin and Creighton Hofen.
Russell taught nine years in college before coming to Enid with her husband, who is a lawyer.
“At first I didn’t know if I’d like teaching younger students,” Russell said. “College students know they want to pursue art, and I was concerned about how interested younger kids would be.”
Russell didn’t have to worry for long, because now there is a waiting list for her class. Russell teaches sixth grade through high school and calls her students “my art kids.”
“I love these kids like they are my own,” she said.
Russell said artsy kids are typically visual learners, and she tries to get her students to see outside the box.
“Sometimes a kid will hate one area they need to learn, but later, when they put it with something else they love, it works for them and then they get it,” Russell said.
Once she had a student who got a C in drawing and painting but when he got to sculpture, “he was amazing.” He was a 3D kind of artist and left her program to pursue woodworking at Autry Technology Center.
“It was a perfect fit for him,” she said.
She said one of her better artists wants to be a pediatrician, and when Russell read an article on kids who wanted to be doctors losing the dexterity in their hands, it disturbed her. Kids need to do skills with their hands, she said, and she found a new art program for her sixth-graders. They have classes on making landscapes with wool using needles.
“I didn’t know how it would go over, but they love it,” Russell said.
Russell said she has a talented freshman group and she said it will be fun teaching them.
Her advanced placement art students had two summer homework projects. Russell critiques their work, and this year they received extra critique from Schovanec who was home for summer vacation. This is how she hopes her art program will continue to grow.
Russell also will be teaching community art classes at Autry Tech.
But for now her heart and soul is in teaching kids art. She said OBA is like a family and the school supports the arts.
“I don’t think too many people can go to work and absolutely love it,” Russell said.
