WATONGA, Okla. — An Oakwood man was hospitalized Thursday after being injured in a two-vehicle accident near Watonga.
Travys Lee Townsend, 23, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in guarded condition with unknown injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 7:45 a.m. at the junction of U.S. 270 and Oklahoma 33 about 9 miles west of Watonga.
According to the report, Vincent Edward Noe, 58, of Cordell, was driving a 2000 Peterbilt semi north on Oklahoma 33 when he failed to see the 2014 Dodge Ram pickup Townsend was driving east on U.S. 270. Townsend’s vehicle hit the middle of the rock trailer Noe was hauling.
