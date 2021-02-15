ENID, Okla. — The Oakwood Mall COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be closed again Tuesday due to inclement weather, according to the Garfield County Health Department.
The clinic was closed Monday in observance of President’s Day and will remain closed Tuesday because of weather conditions.
Staff will assess the weather conditions from Monday and Tuesday and open up appointments accordingly, the Health Department said in a Facebook post Monday.
To accommodate missed appointments from the closures, the Health Department said it add double, triple or more appointments in the following days.
“We will still do the same number of vaccines we are allotted, just in a smaller window of time,” the Health Department wrote in a comment on the post. “The safety of our volunteers, staff, and clients is our priority. We don’t want anyone to hurt themselves trying to get to their appointment or on their way to work.
The Health Department also announced it will be closed Tuesday.
