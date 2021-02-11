210209-news-vaccines 2 BH.jpg

Ice clings to a tree at the entrance of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Oakwood Mall on Monday. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — The vaccination clinic at Oakwood Mall will be taking walk-ins in qualified categories until 3 p.m. today, said Maggie Jackson with the Garfield County Health Department.

Eligible walk-ins include those needing first doses and those in the acceptable window for boosters. First responders, health care workers, adults 65 and older are eligible, and active duty military will be accepted as first responders, the Department said.

