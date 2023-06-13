More family fun is coming to the Oakwood Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Jami Benton, owner of Faith Family Clinic and other businesses at the mall, said there are numerous activities for families to enjoy.
On Deck Sportscards will have a card show for kids and adults, with the first 100 kids getting a free pack of cards and giveaways including boxes and sets of cards, as well as a mini OU football helmet signed by winners of the Heisman Trophy. There will also be a craft show with food, as well as train rides, a bounce house, a coloring contest, a scavenger hunt, and drawings and prizes. The bounce house and games will be free and train rides will be $1.
“We’re just trying to get some families out to do some stuff together without much of a cost,” Benton said. “We’re just trying to get people into the mall and give them something to do. Kind of thinking if dad and some kids wanted to do some trading cards, mom has a craft show and other kids can do train rides, the bounce house, just to get them in the mall and have something to do.”
Benton said this Saturday’s day of fun has been ramped up to try and include more people to the mall, with a few events having been hosted there already this year.
“I think this one might be a little bit bigger, so we’ve kind of ramped it up just a little bit,” Benton said. “It seems to be growing. More people are finding out about us.”
Oakwood Mall is located at 4125 W. Garriott with activities taking place throughout the mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
